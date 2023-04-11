Hot, dry spell in south Bengal likely to continue for at least 5 more days

A hot and dry spell is prevailing in the south Bengal districts, including in Kolkata, for the last 10 days and is likely to continue for at least another five more, a senior Met department official said here on Tuesday.

As a result of the spell maximum and minimum temperatures in the south Bengal districts are one to three degrees above normal and may increase slightly during the next few days, IMD eastern region head Sanjib Bandopadhyay said.

Heatwave conditions may also develop in some parts of south Bengal and also in north Bengal's Malda district, he said



The highest temperature recorded in the city on Tuesday was 38.6 degrees celsius and the minimum was 28.6 degrees, both three degrees above normal, according to the IMD.

"Temperatures will remain one to three degrees above normal in south Bengal causing discomfort among people," Bandopadhyay said.

The hot and dry weather may affect human health and also the agricultural sector, he said and advised people to take precautions like drinking a lot of water and to try to remain indoors from 11 am to 4 pm among other measures.

Kolkata and some other parts of south Bengal received rain in the last week of March, after which day and night temperatures have been on the rise.