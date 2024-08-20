Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Experts call for civil service overhaul as govt pulls back on lateral hires

Experts call for civil service overhaul as govt pulls back on lateral hires

Panagariya said that the system would suffer and that there is a need to find alternative ways to reform the civil services

Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission

Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission | Photo: Wikipedia

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a critique of the government’s latest move to withdraw the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC’s) notification on lateral entries, Arvind Panagariya, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, said on Tuesday that the system would suffer and that there is a need to find alternative ways to reform the civil services.

“It is a pity because you will still need to bring in people as consultants, right? … The system will have to make do with bringing in the lateral entrants as consultants, where they would supply the specialised services without actually having decision-making power,” Panagariya said while speaking at a Business Today summit.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

N K Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, echoing similar sentiment, said that the necessity of a permanent civil service needs to be put on the drawing board while ensuring that stability is not jeopardised.

“Why should we have a permanent civil service? It’s not an end in itself. The end must be improving the quality of life for people, pushing India into a growth trajectory,” Singh said.

He added that changes in a permanent civil service establishment should be brought about by opening it up, innovating, and adopting technology-friendly methods and systems.

Panagariya said that there are people on both sides — specialists who can acquire the necessary generalist skills to do things, and likewise, within the government, generalists who can acquire specialist skills.

Stressing the need for governance reforms, Panagariya said that the government was not moving quickly enough in bringing in lateral entrants, and the recent advertisement was only the second such effort to get non-bureaucrats into the positions of joint and deputy secretaries.

More From This Section

jobs, resume, employment

LIVE news: UPSC cancels advertisement for lateral entry recruitment to bureaucracy

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Active monsoon boosts August rain by 36.9% in northwest India, says IMD

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Kolkata doctor rape-murder LIVE updates: SC orders removal of all pictures, videos of victim doctor

Jitendra Singh

Amid quota row, Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisement

Raghuram Rajan

Bimal Jalan to Raghuram Rajan: 10 key lateral entries in govt before 2014


“We need governance reforms somewhere. It has to start. This was it… It was not a large number by any stretch of the imagination and even got thwarted by criticisms being made,” Panagariya said.

Citing the example of I G Patel as a lateral entrant who became the economic advisor in the finance ministry in 1954, Panagariya said, “These (lateral entries) happened obviously under the Congress government for many, many years. So the Congress government of today is very different from the Congress of the past,” Panagariya said.

The UPSC on Saturday advertised 45 posts, inviting applications from “talented and motivated Indian nationals for lateral recruitment” to the posts of joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary in 24 ministries of the Union government. This was seen as the biggest lateral hiring since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government initiated the process as part of a policy in 2018-19.

“In a democracy, these forces do play out, but those of us who believe in reforms will continue to push. We must find alternative ways to reform the civil service,” Panagariya added.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Budget 2024: FM exhorts states to take up next-gen reforms agenda

modi, narendra modi, Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM

Centre denies Bihar's 'special category' status; no new designation allowed

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh CM

CM Sai seeks special grants for Chhattisgarh from 16th Finance Commission

Small Finance Bank Stocks

16th Finance Commission constitutes five-member advisory council

Tax collections

Revenues of top 18 states to grow 8 to 10% this financial year: CRISIL

Topics : UPSC Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya Lateral entry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon