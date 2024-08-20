Bharat Bandh 2024: All you need to know about nationwide shutdown on Aug 21

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti declared a Bharat Bandh tomorrow, on August 21, to protest the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST reservations. In Rajasthan, the SC/ST groups have extended their support for the bandh. The Times of India reported that police have been asked to increase their presence in all districts in Rajasthan to prevent tension. In addition, state DGP UR Sahoo stated that the SPs had been given instructions to ensure law and order during the Bharat Bandh. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The DGP told TOI, “We have asked our officials to organise meetings with groups calling for the bandh, as well as with market associations to facilitate better cooperation”.

Bharat Bandh 2024: Reason behind the bandh

The Supreme Court's decision, which stated, "Those who really need it should get priority in reservation," allowed states to establish subcategories within the SC and ST groups, according to a number of reports.

Reports stated that the primary objective of the Bharat Bandh is to challenge the Supreme Court's decision on the reservation and demand its reversal.

The decision has sparked widespread debate. It is anticipated that various social and political organisations will lend their support to the Bharat Bandh. The protest aims to draw attention to the unjust court decision.

Bharat Bandh 2024: Security details

Top police officers met via video conference to prepare for the bandh in light of the possibility of violence. According to reports, the meeting was attended by all senior police officers, district magistrates, and divisional commissioners.

The police in Western Uttar Pradesh have been placed on high alert as a result of the region's reputation for being particularly sensitive.

During the protests, officials are taking a lot of precautions to ensure public safety. On these days, private offices and public transportation typically are unavailable, but ambulances and other emergency services would continue to operate.

Bharat Bandh 2024: What will be open?

• Ambulance services, emergency, hospitals and medical services

• Police services to stay active

• Pharmacies will also remain open to give essential medications.

• It will be business as usual for government offices, schools, banks, and colleges, reports have said.