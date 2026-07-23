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Home / India News / Amit Shah meets LS Speaker Om Birla amid Parliament deadlock over Neet

Amit Shah meets LS Speaker Om Birla amid Parliament deadlock over Neet

Amit Shah met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as Parliament remained paralysed by Opposition protests over the Neet paper leak and the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Sources said Shah met Birla after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continuous ruckus (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the backdrop of continuous opposition protests in Parliament over the Neet paper leak.

The government has accused the opposition of attaching the pre-condition of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation before agreeing to a debate.

Sources said Shah met Birla after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continuous ruckus.

Earlier, top opposition leaders including the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav met Birla. TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present in the meeting.

During the Question Hour, Birla had asked opposition leaders to meet him to decide on the duration and date of the discussion on the Neet paper leak issue.

 

The Monsoon session, which began on Monday, has so far been a washout due to opposition protests over paper leak and alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

Police crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests here has also figured in opposition protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amit Shah Om Birla NEET Lok Sabha Parliament NEET UG

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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