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Home / India News / Anna Hazare undertakes 'maun andolan' to support protesting students

Anna Hazare undertakes 'maun andolan' to support protesting students

Hazare wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saying he news of violence and police actionis extremely painful

Anna Hazare, anna

Social activist Anna Hazare (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahilyanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday observed a two-hour-long maun andolan (silent protest) at Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra to extend his support for protesting students in Delhi.

"Anna began his protest at 11 am and ended it at 1 pm," the social activist's aide Datta Awari told PTI.

Hazare, who held the protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Ahilyanagar, later left for his village Ralegan Siddhi, located in the same district.

Hazare wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saying "the news ofviolence and police actionis extremely painful".

In a letter to Modi, Hazare said the resentment of the protesters must be viewed "not as a law and order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society".

 

If Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is asked to resign, "it will not cause the government to fall; rather, it willmake its functioning more accountable and effective", Hazare wrote.

He requested the government to "listen to (the protesters) patiently, create an atmosphere of trust, and find solutions through positive dialogue".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Anna Hazare Protest

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

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