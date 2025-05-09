Friday, May 09, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Pak's support for terrorists shows it's fighting for survival: Adityanath

Pak's support for terrorists shows it's fighting for survival: Adityanath

Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where tourists were targeted, the chief minister said India had resolved to give a strong reply

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Adityanath also said that Maharana Pratap Jayanti serves as an inspiration for standing united in difficult times (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Pakistan's open support for terrorists killed in India's recent retaliation proves the country is not just a shelter for terrorism but is now "struggling for its own existence."  "After India's action, when terrorists were killed, Pakistan's top military officers and politicians were seen attending their funerals. This shameless display should open the eyes of the world," he said while addressing a gathering here on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

He was referring to the Indian armed forces on Wednesday carrying out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

 

Adityanath added, "Pakistan is not merely protecting terrorism - it is directly involved in it. Its involvement has now become so clear that it will have to fight even for its own survival."  Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where tourists were targeted, the chief minister said India had resolved to give a strong reply.

"You all must have seen how barbarically our tourists were attacked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a firm resolve, and our brave soldiers have given Pakistan a befitting response," he said.

Adityanath urged citizens to maintain national unity and support the armed forces during this "testing time."  "Every Indian must act responsibly. If any miscreant tries to spread unrest, we must remain alert and expose any act that endangers national security," he said.

He also warned about misinformation being spread through social media platforms.

"There will be attempts to spread rumours. But we must ignore such noise and follow the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. India will win - ?there is no doubt," the chief minister asserted.

Adityanath also said that Maharana Pratap Jayanti serves as an inspiration for standing united in difficult times.

"Let this occasion remind us to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our security forces and boost their morale," he said.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath India Pakistan relations Uttar Pradesh Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 09 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

