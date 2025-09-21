Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andaman CID submits 50,000 page charge sheet in ANSCBL loan scam case

Andaman CID submits 50,000 page charge sheet in ANSCBL loan scam case

The chargesheet was filed on Saturday in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Port Blair

Loan

A total of eight accused, including Sharma, K Murugan, managing director, ANSCBL and K Kalaivanan, manager (loan), have been arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Limited (ANSCBL) loan scam. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Port Blair
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CID of Andaman and Nicobar Police has filed a 50,000-page chargesheet in the ANSCBL loan scam case and has named 100 people and firms as accused, including Congress's ex-Andaman MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma, an officer said on Sunday.

The chargesheet was filed on Saturday in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Port Blair.

A total of eight accused, including Sharma, K Murugan, managing director, ANSCBL and K Kalaivanan, manager (loan), have been arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Limited (ANSCBL) loan scam.

Sharma is a former chairman of ANSCBL.

Speaking to PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (CID), Jitendra Kumar Meena said, "During the course of investigation, a total of 23 shell companies were identified and busted. These entities had no genuine business operations and were created solely for fraudulently availing high-value loans and diverting public funds."  "Our officers conducted more than 10 search and seizure operations at various offices, residences, and business premises of the accused persons and firms, across Andaman and Nicobar Islands and documents, loan files, property papers, electronic devices, bank records, and registers were seized," the SSP said.

 

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Great Nicobar project will displace tribals, threaten survival: Congress

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Planned misadventure, risks tribes: Sonia Gandhi slams Nicobar project

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence to visit Andamans on Aug 27

tourism, travel, hospitality, cottages, resorts

Top hospitality chains eye eco-tourism resort projects in Andaman islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman admin to implement apartment ownership regulation soon: Official

During the investigation, a detailed forensic audit of the bank accounts was also conducted, and statements of more than 200 witnesses were examined, he said.

"Assistance is also being sought from central agencies for further investigation. Voice samples of key accused persons, including Kuldeep Rai Sharma and others, were also collected for forensic examination. The filing of this chargesheet marks a major step in unearthing one of the largest financial frauds in the history of the Islands," he said.

A police statement said, "The fraudulent loans through these entities alone amounted to Rs 316.5 crore. Investigation revealed large-scale diversion of loan amounts into purchase of immovable properties, land, and luxury assets in the names of relatives and associates of the accused. These assets have been identified as proceeds of crime and the attachment process has been initiated under the relevant provisions of law."  "The chargesheet establishes that the accused persons misused their official positions and conspired to sanction overdraft and high-value loans in violation of Credit Management Assessment (CMA) norms, NABARD and RBI circulars/guidelines, ANSCBL's own lending policies, and orders of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS). These violations were deliberately overlooked to benefit shell companies and associated individuals," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lamayuru Ladakh, mountains, Ladakh, Union territory

Ladakh witnessing unprecedented growth with focus on modern governance: L-G

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

GST among most significant tax reforms in India's history: Haryana CM

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

PM claiming 'sole ownership' of GST reforms sought since 2017: Congress

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Centre claiming undue credit for GST cuts, initiated by state: Mamata

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan govt to host week-long 'GST Savings Festival' from Sept 22-29

Topics : Andaman and Nicobar Islands finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVEInd vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4Ind vs Pak Pitch ReportH-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon