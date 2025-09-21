Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to host week-long 'GST Savings Festival' from Sept 22-29

Rajasthan govt to host week-long 'GST Savings Festival' from Sept 22-29

The CM directed the public representatives to promote the campaign in their constituencies by engaging with traders and using hoardings, banners, and social media posts

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Addressing his cabinet ministers and other legislators through a video conference, Sharma said the GST rate restructuring will benefit all sections of society, be it farmers and industries, or the middle class. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government will observe a 'GST Savings Festival' from September 22 to 29 to spread awareness about the recent tax cuts, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Sunday.

Addressing his cabinet ministers and other legislators through a video conference, Sharma said the GST rate restructuring will benefit all sections of society, be it farmers and industries, or the middle class.

"This reform will make essential commodities more affordable, increase consumption, and benefit both consumers and businesses," Sharma said.

The CM directed the public representatives to promote the campaign in their constituencies by engaging with traders and using hoardings, banners, and social media posts.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi

PM Modi calls implementation of GST 2.0 a 'savings festival' for citizens

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Centre claiming undue credit for GST cuts, initiated by state: Mamata

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish govt unveils schemes before polls; Oppn calls them INDIA bloc copy

PM Modi

GST 2.0 is 'bachat utsav' for citizens, will boost India's growth: PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

BJP govt failed to shield India from arbitrary tariffs, visa fees: Akhilesh

Topics : rajasthan Rajasthan government GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon