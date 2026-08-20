Andaman-Nicobar admin withdraws EoI for AI data centre in Great Nicobar

Days after the Andaman and Nicobar administration issued an expression of interest, inviting private companies to explore the feasibility of setting up a "green" artificial intelligence or data centre vertical in Great Nicobar or Little Andaman, the Union Territory has said that the EoI "stands withdrawn" due to "administrative reasons".

In a notice issued on August 14, the administration said the Expression of Interest (EOI), dated August 10, was withdrawn "with immediate effect".

The EoI had said the potential locations for the proposed vertical were Great Nicobar's Campbell Bay Sea, Anderson Bay Sea, Vijay Nagar Bay Sea, Gandhi Nagar Bay Sea, Little Andaman's Hutbay Sea, and Netaji Nagar Sea.

It added that the proposed vertical was intended to "explore the development of a future-ready, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable digital infrastructure ecosystem leveraging the strategic location and natural advantages of the Islands".

The administration's EoI also highlighted that it was issued "purely for the purpose of market sounding, technology assessment, feasibility evaluation, and identification of potential private-sector interest." The development came amid concerns about the environmental impacts of the upcoming Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project.

This project, spread over 166 sq km, comprises the construction of a transhipment port, an integrated township, a civil and military airport, and a 450-MVA gas- and solar-powered plant.

The latest notice said, "[T]he invitation of Expression of Interest (EOI) for setting up of a Private Sector-led Green AI/Data Centre in Great Nicobar/Little Andaman stands withdrawn with immediate effect due to administrative reasons.