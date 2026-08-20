PM Modi calls for better use of govt data, greater interoperability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon secretaries to the Government of India to find solutions that enable greater interoperability and effective use of data collected by the government, which he described as a “national asset” and a “future resource”.

Chairing the third high-level meeting of departments dealing with infrastructure and connectivity, security and external affairs, and governance, Modi cited the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic and the West Asia crisis to illustrate how departments and governments can work together, according to an official statement.

Calls for effective use of AI

Modi also called for effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) while ensuring human intervention and judgement. He asked officials to explore innovative ways of combining AI capabilities with human expertise.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister noted that the government invests resources in collecting, storing and managing data, but its full potential is not always realised because of departmental silos and fragmented systems.

He pointed to differences in how data is collected and managed for various purposes and called for solutions that would enable greater interoperability and more effective use of such information.

Focus on manufacturing-export connectivity

The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for better connectivity between manufacturing and export-oriented units so that India’s manufacturing and export capabilities can fully benefit from its maritime infrastructure.