Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh to soon offer birth, death certificates through WhatsApp

Andhra Pradesh to soon offer birth, death certificates through WhatsApp

The pilot project for the service will be conducted in Tenali this month to explore the process

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged officials of the RTGS and the departments concerned to expedite the process. | Representational

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh government will soon offer birth and death certificates through WhatsApp as part of its "WhatsApp governance services", Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said on Monday.

The pilot project for the service will be conducted in Tenali this month to explore the process.

"The state government will soon provide WhatsApp governance services to the people, in line with the objectives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. As part of this, people will soon be able to obtain birth and death certificates via WhatsApp," Vijayanand said in a release.

A review meeting on the process was held on Monday at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) office with officials from various departments.

 

Vijayanand emphasised that the chief minister aimed to make government services more accessible and convenient by introducing WhatsApp governance.

He urged officials of the RTGS and the departments concerned to expedite the process.

He also instructed the Panchayati Raj, health, and the municipal administration departments to extend full cooperation to the RTGS officials for successful implementation of the initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India to safeguard interests of SMEs in diamond industry: Piyush Goyal

Loan, Money, Economy

Richest 10% got over half of what UK took from India during its rule: Study

Indian Middle class, Indian economy

India drops to 3rd in trust index; low-income less trusting of institutions

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

After cabinet nod, Uttarakhand UCC rules may come into force on R-Day

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

News updates: Employment for Delhi's youngsters will be top priority in next 5 years, says Kejriwal

Topics : Andhra Pradesh governance whatsapp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump's Inaugural AddressDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon