Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves investment proposals worth Rs 22,302 cr

It also approved green energy investment proposals worth Rs 22,302 crore by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), said an official release

Indian Rupee, Rupee

The Cabinet greenlighted funds of Rs 5,040 crore towards the fourth tranche of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme YSR Cheyutha | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved several key proposals such as investments worth Rs 22,302 crore, Rs 5,060 crore towards the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, recruiting teachers, among others.
Presided by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Cabinet gave its nod to issue a notification to recruit 6,100 government teachers, fill 689 vacancies in the Forest Department and appoint secretaries to all 13,171 village panchayats having a population of more than 500 people.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It also approved green energy investment proposals worth Rs 22,302 crore by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), said an official release.
The Cabinet greenlighted funds of Rs 5,040 crore towards the fourth tranche of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme YSR Cheyutha.
The meeting also approved a proposal to team up with Geneva-based educational organisation International Baccalaureate (IB) to train government school teachers and Education Department staff to handle IB syllabus, which is expected to be introduced from the academic year 2025-26.
Similarly, the Cabinet okayed the issuance of bank guarantees to Andhra Pradesh Distribution Companies (DISCOMS) to raise loans of Rs 1,500 crore for extending distribution networks.
Allotting 1,273 acres of land to Greenko Pvt Ltd in Nandyala district for establishing solar power units, 42 acres of land to establish IIT City in Tirupati district and reducing VAT on natural gas from 24.5 per cent to five per cent are some other Cabinet decisions.
Further, the Cabinet has decided to exempt 5,376 families displaced due to Pulichintala Project from paying registration and user charges of Rs 60 crore on allotment of house sites under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

Also Read

DBT helps govt save Rs 2.73 trillion since 2014: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

Andhra Cong charges Rs 25k donation for LS, 10k for Assembly from aspirants

Tax roadblock to tourism drive: India isn't 1st choice for foreign tourists

Wistron Corp to set up laptop making unit in Karnataka for Rs 1,500 cr

Centuries-old desire for Ram temple in Ayodhya now reality: Prez Murmu

Budget session: Bill to tackle exam malpractices likely on Monday

Around 100 flights delayed, 5 diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Investment DBT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon