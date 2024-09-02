Andhra receives power boats for flood relief operations in Vijayawada

Meanwhile, Naidu directed officials to distribute clothes to evacuees being sent to relief centres, while authorities are also distributing milk packets, food and water bottles to the flood-affected people. (Photo: PTI)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday received power boats which it asked from the Centre to carry out flood relief operations in Vijayawada, especially at a time when it was running short of them. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to dispatch power boats and additional NDRF teams to cope with the demanding flood emergency. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Union Home Ministry assured Naidu that 40 power boats and six helicopters would be sent to the southern state. "Power boats reached Vijayawada. Following discussions with the Centre on Sunday, a large number of boats were dispatched from other states. Food is being distributed in Ajit Singh Nagar using the boats," said an official statement on Monday.

Without specifying the number of boats received, the statement added that many boats are being used to evacuate flood victims.

Meanwhile, Naidu directed officials to distribute clothes to evacuees being sent to relief centres, while authorities are also distributing milk packets, food and water bottles to the flood-affected people.

The government is procuring food through private hotels, Durga temple and Akshaya Patra for distribution while Naidu is making another visit to the submerged localities.

Several parts of Vijayawada city have been flooded due to unprecedented rainfall, swollen rivulets and flood water inflows, disrupting normal life of over 2.7 lakh people.