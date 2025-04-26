Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Anurag Thakur warns Pakistan of strong retaliation after Pahalgam attack

Anurag Thakur warns Pakistan of strong retaliation after Pahalgam attack

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday

Anurag Thakur, Anurag

Thakur said India is undeterred and will not change its course of action. (Photo; PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed Pakistan on Saturday for aiding and abetting terrorism, while asserting that India will take decisive action in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and there will be no "pardon" this time.

Pakistan is panick-stricken after India's retaliatory actions and hurling empty threats, "but we will not cow down", the member of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur told Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Sundernagar in Mandi district and Bilaspur town.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon, following which security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots.

 

Reacting to the threatening remarks of Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters treaty, Thakur said India is undeterred and will not change its course of action.

More trouble is in store for Pakistan as India is determined to further escalate its offences, the former Union minister said, adding that it is a matter of shame that even after encouraging terrorism and the massacre of 26 people in Pahalgam, Pakistani leaders are issuing such statements.

More From This Section

ISRO

Isro flags off second stage of GSLV launch vehicle to Sriharikota

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Union power minister urges states to prioritise prepaid smart metering

EPFO

EPFO issues appointment letters to 976 new recruits at Rozgar Mela

Bikaner House

Delhi Literature Festival 2025 to begin on May 2 at Bikaner House

Parvesh Verma

Delhi govt to allow ads on 100 footbridges to fund their maintenance

Topics : Anurag Thakur Pahalgam attack India-Pak conflict Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon