AQI at 275: Delhi's air quality deteriorates, commission faces criticism

The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts Delhi's air quality will remain in the 'poor' category for the next two to three days

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Amid a cold wave, Delhi’s air quality worsened further, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 275 at 8 am on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. This marked a drop from 263 at 9 am on Thursday, keeping the air in the “poor” category.
 
The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), a forecasting model under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, predicted that air quality in the national capital is likely to remain “poor” for the next two to three days. Since 2015, Delhi has not experienced a single day with “good” or “moderate” air quality. The lowest AQI for December was recorded at 140 on December 26, 2015.
 

Commission for Air Quality Management faces criticism

According to an India Today report, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the central authority tasked with tackling pollution, has come under fire for its inaction. Advocate Manan Verma, a commissioner appointed by the Supreme Court (SC) in a case concerning Delhi’s worsening air pollution, criticised the CAQM in his report submitted ahead of the SC’s hearing on Thursday.
 
Verma accused the CAQM of failing to enforce its directives and neglecting to deploy flying squads for inspections. CCTV footage revealed that police personnel were absent at key entry points of Delhi on November 18, 19, and 20, allowing polluting vehicles to enter unchecked.
 
“The commission has no right to expose Delhi’s citizens to a ‘gas chamber,’” Verma stated in his report. He argued that the CAQM’s inaction has exacerbated violations by defaulting officers.
 

Understanding AQI and its health impacts

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measures pollution levels and their health implications:

0–50 (Good): Clean air with minimal health risks.
 
51–100 (Satisfactory): Acceptable air quality, though some sensitive individuals may experience minor discomfort.
 
101–200 (Moderate): May cause mild discomfort to sensitive groups.
 
201–300 (Poor): Increased health risks for vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly.
 
301–400 (Very Poor): Significant health problems, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions.
 
401+ (Severe): Extremely harmful to all, with high chances of respiratory and other health issues.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

