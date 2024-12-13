Business Standard
President Murmu pays tributes to victims of 2001 Parliament attack

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack will always inspire the people

President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Parliament attack in 2001 and said that the nation stands united against the forces of terror.

"I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us. The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families. On this day, I reiterate India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Our nation stands united against the forces of terror," the President posted on X.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack will always inspire the people to serve the nation.

 

"Salutes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack on the democracy, the Indian Parliament. Your devotion to duty, indomitable courage, and supreme sacrifice are proof of your unwavering loyalty to the nation. Your tale of valour will always inspire us to serve the nation," Dhami posted on X.

The tributes reminded everyone about the horrific terror attack on the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001.

It may be recalled that it was on December 13, 2001, that Jagdish, Matbar, Kamlesh Kumari; Nanak Chand and Rampal, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Delhi Police; Om Prakash, Bijender Singh and Ghanshyam, Head Constables in Delhi Police; and Deshraj, a gardener, CPWD, had sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament against the terrorist attack.

The perpetrators belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-- two Pakistan-raised terrorist organisations-- attacked the Parliament on December 13, 2001, that led to the deaths of five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF Constable and a gardener and led to increased tensions between India and Pakistan, resulting in the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff.

A total of five terrorists, who infiltrated the Parliament in a car with Home Ministry and Parliament labels, were killed on December 13, 2001 attack.

More than 100 people, including major politicians, were inside the parliament building at the time. The gunmen used a fake identity sticker on the car they drove and thus easily breached the security deployed around the parliamentary complex. The terrorists carried AK47 rifles, grenade launchers and pistols.

The gunmen drove their vehicle into the car of Indian Vice President Krishan Kant (who was in the building at the time), got out, and began shooting. The Vice President's guards and security personnel shot back at the terrorists and then started closing the gates of the compound.

Indian security agencies and the Delhi Police officials said that gunmen received instructions from Pakistan and the operation was carried out under the guidance of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Parliament attacks Parliament Terrorism

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

