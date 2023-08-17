Subsidence, landslides hit Jakhan village near Dehradun, rescue op underway

As many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village, part of Madrasu gram panchayat on Langha Road, 50 km from Dehradun on Wednesday, an offical statement informed.

After receiving word of these incidents, senior officials of the administration and police, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), reached the spot and shifted all the affected people to a nearby government school at Pachta village.

Jakhan village is home to about 15 families, comprising 50 people.

However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents, officials informed.

Rescue personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in the area and a rescue operation was underway till the filing of this report.

Restrictions were enforced on the movement of locals in the village, officials informed further.

In a related incident, a person died after a house collapsed near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the incident occurred in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath on Tuesday late evening.

Kotwali Joshimath informed the SDRF that a two-storey house built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda River collapsed, with some locals feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The SDRF team reached the spot to find four people buried under the debris of the collapsed house. Subsequently, the SDRF team rescued 3 people and rushed them to a nearby hospital while another died on the spot.

The victim's mortal remains were recovered from under the debris and handed over to the district police, officials said.

According to the SDRF, seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place. "Seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place. Three of them were rescued and admitted to a hospital," an official said.