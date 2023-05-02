close

Army helicopter accompanying PM's helicopter trapped in mud in Sindhanur

An army helicopter that was accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Sindhanur was trapped in the mud for some time due to heavy downpour on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Raichur
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
An army helicopter that was accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Sindhanur was trapped in the mud for some time due to heavy downpour on Tuesday.

After much effort, the helicopter was taken out of the mud, viral videos showed.

Once the Prime Minister had left in his helicopter after addressing a gathering in Sindhanur, a helicopter that was accompanying it started to take off but got stuck in the mud.

Earlier in the day, Congress' Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar's helicopter made an emergency landing at HAL airport after a kite hit the glass of the cockpit.

The bird strike damaged the glass but Shivakumar, the crew and others in the helicopter, including a journalist of a Kannada news channel who was interviewing him, were unharmed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Army

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

