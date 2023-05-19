close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Army helps woman deliver child in critical condition in J-K's Kupwara

Army medical staff assisted a woman in labour while being transported to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, helping her give birth to a baby girl, a defence spokesperson said here

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Indian Army (Photo: Twitter/ @adgpi)

Indian Army (Photo: Twitter/ @adgpi)

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 6:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Army medical staff assisted a woman in labour while being transported to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, helping her give birth to a baby girl, a defence spokesperson said here.

Col Emron Musavi said Harmida Begam, a resident of Jadda village in the Tangdhar area, was being transported to the Kupwara district headquarters after being referred to a medical facility there due to her critical condition.

He mentioned that the patient's movement was expedited at Sadhna Pass, which is manned by the Army.

However, after a few minutes, her ambulance returned to Sadhna Pass as she had gone into labour. The medical staff accompanying her faced difficulties due to complications that had emerged during the delivery, the spokesperson said.

He added that the Indian Army medical staff promptly responded and assisted in the emergency delivery, ensuring the safety of both the mother and the newborn child.

Col Musavi praised the Army's medical staff for their resilience and timely delivery, which brought joy to the woman's anxious family members.

Also Read

1 child or youth died every 4.4 sec in 2021: UN report on child mortality

India among 14 nations who don't adhere to IPCA protocols, says US report

Atishi, Delhi mayor blame BJP for dilapidated condition of primary schools

Crackdown on child marriage continues in Assam, total arrests 2,441

Only women contingents to be part of 2024 R-Day parade: Defence Ministry

NCPCR finalises guidelines for child artistes in entertainment industry

India govt wants Go First flights to resume as soon as possible: Minister

Majority of contractual employees in Punjab to be regularised soon

Prepare action plan to hand over houses to poor in Amaravati: Reddy

Recruiting nurses remain a major hurdle to hospital bed expansion

The parents named the baby girl 'Sadhna' to acknowledge the location and honour the efforts of the Indian Army, he added.

The pass is named after yesteryear actress Sadhna, who once shot a movie there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:49 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

RITES profit after tax increases 6.5% to Rs 138 cr in March quarter

RITES logo
1 min read

High cost of living top concern of Gen Zs, 50% have side jobs: Report

International Youth Day Source: VoicesofYouth
3 min read

In Twitter case, US Supreme Court protects companies from terrorism

Twitter
4 min read

Majority of contractual employees in Punjab to be regularised soon

Employees work spaces
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Jallikattu cultural heritage: SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport

Bull tamers attempt to tame a bull during the Avaniyapuram jallikattu as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon