Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 01:22 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Air Kerala set to start operations by June 2025 with 1st flight from Kannur

Air Kerala set to start operations by June 2025 with 1st flight from Kannur

As part of the agreement, Air Kerala initially will have a substantial number of departures from Kannur, to nearby domestic destinations

Flight, plane, Airplane

The airline also said it is looking to have regional twin-engine turboprop ATR aircraft in the fleet to begin with and then subsequently switch over to the narrow body jets as it scales up. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Upcoming airline Air Kerala on Monday said it is planning to start operations by June next year with the first flight from the Kannur International Airport. 
Without disclosing the maiden destination, the airline, which has already put in place all key positions, including of the CEO and CFO, said it has inked a pact with private airport operator Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) to start flight services on regional routes.  
As part of the agreement, Air Kerala initially will have a substantial number of departures from Kannur, to nearby domestic destinations within a flying range of one-and-a-half hour. 
Infrastructure is already available at Kannur Airport and as an entrant to the aviation industry, the airport management has offered Air Kerala all support in setting up base at Kannur, Air Kerala Chairman Afi Ahmed said. 
 
"We take this opportunity to announce that Kannur International Airport will be a major player in our operational strategy," Ahmed said in a statement. 

Also Read

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Kerala's eventful 2024 marred by disasters, scandals and political twists

Dileep Shankar

Malayalam film and TV actor Dileep Shankar found dead in hotel room

Noted writer and Jnanpith Award winner M T Vasudevan Nair passed away in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. He was 91. (PTI Photo)

Legendary Malayalam writer, 'Jnanpith' awardee MT Vasudevan Nair dies at 91

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

High-level meeting suggests possibility of nuclear power station in Kerala

Hospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

Over 60 NCC cadets seek treatment after suspected food poisoning in Kerala

"Our partnership with KIAL allows us to connect key regions domestically while preparing for international operations. Together, we aim to offer reliable, affordable, and efficient travel options to passengers," he said. 
The Kerala-based aviation firm received the no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry in July this year.
At present, it is in the process of applying to the DGCA for a flying permit that will allow it to start commercial services on the mandated routes. 
The airline also said it is looking to have regional twin-engine turboprop ATR aircraft in the fleet to begin with and then subsequently switch over to the narrow body jets as it scales up. 
Looking beyond domestic routes, Air Kerala said it has ambitious plans for international operations that will allow it to connect more international destinations to Kannur. 
Air Kerala's strategically chosen domestic destinations will connect passengers from different locations of the region to international destinations through Kannur Airport, thereby transforming Kannur Airport as a major hub for air travel in the region, the airline said.

More From This Section

Anant Ambani wedding

From Ambani wedding to Diljit's concerts: Here are top newsmakers of 2024

India win its second T20 World Cup in men's cricket

Cricket to qcom: What shaped India's emotional, cultural landscape in 2024

PremiumSabyasachi's New York store. Twenty-five years on, it is one of the most recognisable brands from India

The India Story: Creative entrepreneurs take Indian designs to the world

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Net claims of non-residents on India declined by $19.8 bn in Q2: RBI

Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Manmohan Singh welcomed criticism, took on board diverse views: Montek

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala Tourism Kannur Airport Authority of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 1:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon