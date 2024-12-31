Business Standard

CM Fadnavis asks transport department to use AI for road safety measures

CM Fadnavis asks transport department to use AI for road safety measures

Fadnavis also directed them to enforce policies for scrapping all vehicles above 15 years of age, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said

CM reviewed the next 100-day action plans for the transport, ports and the state airport authority departments in a meeting at the Sahyadri guest house (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the state transport department officials to increase the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to minimise road accidents.

Fadnavis also directed them to enforce policies for scrapping all vehicles above 15 years of age, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday said.

The Maharashtra government has signed an agreement with Google, it said, adding the CM asked the transport department to increase the use of AI to strengthen the sector's security and sustainability, using the agreement.

The CM reviewed the next 100-day action plans for the transport, ports and the state airport authority departments in a meeting at the Sahyadri guest house.

 

He emphasised the need for scrapping all vehicles older than 15 years, both public and private.

As per the release, more than 13,000 outdated government vehicles will be scrapped, and the state transport corporation's buses older than 15 years will be replaced or retrofitted with the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) kits to improve performance.

The CM also outlined plans for the state's electric vehicle (EV) policy, which is set to be released within the next three years, the release said.

Fadnavis also instructed the transport department to introduce bike taxi and maxi cab services to enhance urban mobility.

He stressed the importance of formulating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of buses, especially in accident-prone ghat regions, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Maharashtra government Road safety Road safety programme artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

