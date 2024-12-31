Business Standard

Glad Shah declared Wayanad tragedy as 'Disaster of Severe Nature': Priyanka

Glad Shah declared Wayanad tragedy as 'Disaster of Severe Nature': Priyanka

Centre had informed the state of Kerala that the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad district has been considered by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team as a disaster of 'severe nature'

In her post on X, the Wayanad MP described the Centre's decision as 'a step in the right direction' | (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to classify the Wayanad tragedy as a "Disaster of Severe Nature," underlining that this step would aid rehabilitation efforts and called for the swift allocation of necessary funds.

In her post on X, the Wayanad MP described the Centre's decision as "a step in the right direction."

She said, "I am glad @AmitShah ji has finally taken the decision to declare the Wayanad tragedy as a 'Disaster of Severe Nature.' This will greatly help those in need of rehabilitation and is definitely a step in the right direction. We will all be grateful if adequate funds for the same can also be allocated at the earliest."

 

Earlier, the Centre informed the state of Kerala that the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad district has been considered by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team as a disaster of "severe nature" for all practical purposes.

In a communication, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs stated, "Keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad district, it has been considered by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) as a disaster of severe nature for all practical purposes."

The communication was shared by the Congress unit of Kerala on its official social media account on December 30.

"Following a request submitted by the delegation led by Wayanad MP Smt. @priyankagandhi, the Centre has classified the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad as a disaster of 'severe nature,'" Kerala Congress wrote on X.

On December 5, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MPs from Kerala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre to provide immediate relief to the landslide-affected people of Wayanad.

"We have given representation to the PM and Home Minister. The devastation in the area (in Wayanad) is complete. The people who are affected have lost absolutely everything. In such circumstances, if the Centre cannot step up, then it sends a very bad message to the entire country and especially to the victims," Priyanka Gandhi had told reporters.

On July 30, the state of Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying numerous houses and other buildings. The people were affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

