Around 1,400,000 families in Rajasthan to get Rs 640 LPG subsidy today

Gehlot made the announcement on Sunday when he was on a seven-hour visit to Jodhpur for the inauguration of developmental works worth over Rs 1000 crore

IANS Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Around 14 lakh families of Rajasthan will on Monday get subsidies worth Rs 640 each under Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said.

The scheme, he added, comes under his announcement for giving LPG gas cylinders for Rs 500 each.

Every family will get Rs 640 under the scheme. Around 80 lakh such families are eligible under the scheme in the state. "However, we are yet to get the right figures from the central government in this context," the Chief Minister added.

"We have collected information at our level to provide subsidies to eligible families under the scheme," he said.

Gehlot made the announcement on Sunday when he was on a seven-hour visit to Jodhpur for the inauguration of developmental works worth over Rs 1000 crore.

During his Ajmer visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ajmer but did not speak on ERCP. "But he should have mentioned about our ambitious scheme," said Chief Minister Gehlot.

--IANS

arc/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan LPG subsidies Congress

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

