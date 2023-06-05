Goods train derails on rail line in Odisha's Bargarh; no casualty reported

A goods train derailed on a private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday, days after a horrific three-train accident in Balasore led to 275 deaths.

Officials said five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

Officials said the incident happened inside a private siding.

A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways.

There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railway system, the officials said, adding the incident occurred on this line early morning.

Also Read ACC, Ambuja Cement launch Cement & Concrete Research Development facility IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result Ambuja declared as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO Civil aviation ministry, airlines to discuss airfare spike on some routes Four-lane bridge collapsed in Bihar, CM Nitish assured strict legal action Wrestlers' demand for action against Brij Bhushan: Sibal predicts no arrest Odisha tragedy: Death toll from Bengal at 81 as more bodies identified Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin