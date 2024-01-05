Sensex (    %)
                        
Arunachal's Adi Kekir, handmade carpets & Wancho wooden craft get GI tag

So far, six products from Arunachal Pradesh have received the GI certification

Ginger

Adi kekir is a variety of ginger produced in East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Arunachal Pradesh's ginger, locally known as Adi Kekir, handmade carpets and Wancho wooden craft have secured the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced.
A geographical indication or GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.
"Delighted to share that Adi Kekir (Ginger), Handmade Carpet and Wancho Wooden Craft have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags. Truly an acknowledgement of the rich cultural heritage and skilled craftsmanship of our state. Let's celebrate and promote our unique traditions," he said here on Thursday.
Adi kekir is a variety of ginger produced in East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh. It is known for its taste and size.
The handmade carpets made by Tibetan refugees, who live in various parts of the state, are known for their typical designs, motifs and textures.
Wancho wooden craft items are unique as they feature tobacco pipes with head-shaped bowls and drinking mugs showing warriors carrying heads.
The artisans also make sculptures of Lord Buddha, animals and dolls.
So far, six products from Arunachal Pradesh have received the GI certification.
Earlier, Yak Churpi -- cheese prepared from the milk of Arunachali yak, Khamti rice -- a variety of sticky rice produced in Namsai district, and Tangsa textile of Changlang district, received the GI tag.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

