As new government takes charge, J&K admin disbands Administrative Council

Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah takes oath | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Hours after a new elected government took charge in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the administration rescinded various orders which led to the creation of an administrative council headed by the lieutenant governor for governing the union territory.

According to an official statement, four government orders instituted in 2020 stand withdrawn.

The order for rescinding them was issued by General Adminstration Department Secretary Sanjeev Verma in pursuance to a Union Home Ministry's notification dated th October 13.

"It is hereby ordered that Government Order No. 808-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020, Government Order No. 809-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020, Government Order No. 810-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020 and Government Order No. 811-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020, alongwith any modification, alteration or addition are rescinded forthwith," Verma said in his order.

 

The order number 808 had led to creation of the Administrative Council headed by the LG and comprising his advisors. The chief secretary was named as the secretary of the Administrative council.

The order 809 had allocated various portfolios to each advisor while order 810 gave powers of ministers to various officers on the subject matters mentioned in two annexures to that order.

Order 811 gave an outline to the new governance structure on transaction of government business.

The stand withdrawn in the backdrop of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his five-member council of ministers assuming the charge of the government after they were sworn in earlier in the day.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

