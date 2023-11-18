Sensex (-0.28%)
ASI gets 10 more days to submit survey report of Gyanvapi mosque complex

While hearing the matter on Saturday, District Judge A K Vishvesh asked the ASI to submit its report by November 28

Gyanvapi Mosque

On October 5, the court had granted four more weeks to the ASI and said the duration of the survey would not be extended beyond this

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
The Varanasi district court on Saturday gave 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit its scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
The ASI was earlier given time till November 17 to submit the report but on Friday, its counsel sought 15 more days from the court.
According to the counsel for the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav, the ASI sought more time due to non-availability of the technical report.
While hearing the matter on Saturday, District Judge A K Vishvesh asked the ASI to submit its report by November 28.
On November 2, the ASI had told the court it had "completed" the survey but may take some more time to compile the report, along with the details of the equipment used in the survey work. The court then granted additional time till November 17 for submitting the document.
On October 5, the court had granted four more weeks to the ASI and said the duration of the survey would not be extended beyond this.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

