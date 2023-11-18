India-Armenia hold bilateral talks during 10th Foreign Office Consultations

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma, co-chaired the 10th India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, said MEA in a press statement on Saturday.

In the meeting, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Mnatsakan Safaryan, led the Armenian delegation and both sides discussed a wide range of issues covering all aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade and economic consular, cultural, people-to-people ties, with an emphasis on energy, agriculture, connectivity and capacity building, said MEA press release.

Moreover, both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the multilateral fora and the Indian side appreciated Armenia's participation in the Voice of Global South Summit.

As per the Ministry, the next India-Armenia would be hosted in Armenia.

Bilateral dialogue between India and Armenia is conducted through the mechanism of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) and Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural and educational Cooperation (IGC).

The 7th IGC and 8th FOC were held in Yerevan on 01 April 2016. The 9th round of FOC was held in a virtual format on 18 February 2022. The 8th session of the India-Armenia IGC was held in Yerevan on 04 July 2022, according to the Ministry.