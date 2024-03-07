Assam CM launches country's largest PM Gramin Awas Yojana in Dibrugarh

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated the country's largest Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana in the Naharkatia area of Dibrugarh.

Talking to X on Wednesday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote," Today's #VikasYatra has delivered over Rs1,600 crore of development efforts across Assam. Prominent among them is a new solar-powered housing colony under PM Awas Yojana in Naharkatia, a state-of-the-art convention centre in Lakhimpur and ambulances for our tea gardens."

The CM launched Rs745 crores of developmental projects in Dibrugarh and inaugurated 46 projects in Lakhimpur worth Rs807 crores on Wednesday as a part of the Vikas Yatra, according to the information shared by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on X.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister said that, under the Vikas Yatra, the state government has lined up the inauguration and launch of projects worth an aggregate of Rs 23,000 crore across the state.

The Chief Minister, in continuation of his participation in various ongoing Vikas Yatras across the state, attended a rally at Bajali in Lower Assam on the day.

Projects worth an aggregate of Rs 154 crore for Bajali district were either inaugurated or foundation stones laid by the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma exuded confidence that the projects that were either inaugurated or foundation stones laid have immense potential to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the residents of the Bajali district.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 171 crore in Bongaigaon.