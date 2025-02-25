Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Assam emerging as start-up hub, to drive NE manufacturing growth: PM

Assam emerging as start-up hub, to drive NE manufacturing growth: PM

Modi also asserted that the value of Assam's economy has doubled to Rs 6 lakh crore during the BJP rule, and this is an effect of the 'double-engine' government

Feb. 24, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Global Investors Summit 2025, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Assam is turning into a destination for start-ups and will soon become a hub of manufacturing in the northeast region.

Assam has emerged as a "land of limitless opportunities" with peace accords signed with insurgent groups and resolved border disputes, PM Modi said after inaugurating 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' here.

"Assam is a land of limitless opportunities with peace accords and resolved border disputes. The state is moving fast towards development. Assam's natural resources and strategic location as a gateway to South East Asia have made the state a preferred destination for investors," Modi said.

 

He added, "Assam is turning into a destination for start-up units and will become a manufacturing hub for the northeast soon."  Modi also asserted that the value of Assam's economy has doubled to Rs 6 lakh crore during the BJP rule, and this is an effect of the 'double-engine' government.

"Amid global instability, there is certainty of India's economic growth," he said.

The hope for India's growth is primarily due to the youth who are getting skilled, the PM said.

There is also hope in the new middle class, which has come out of poverty and has new aspirations that will take the country ahead in the path of development, he said.

Political stability, good governance along with reforms raised the world's hope for India, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

