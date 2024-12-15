Business Standard
NIA files chargesheet in case of terrorist attack on pilgrim bus in J&K

Eight pilgrims as well as the bus driver were killed and 41 pilgrims were seriously injured in the attack, aimed at unleashing terror among the general public and those visiting J&K for pilgrimage

NIA, which was directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to take over the investigation, had arrested Hakam after detailed investigations and examination of evidence, officials said

Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against an accused in the case related to the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori, Ransoo to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In its charge sheet presented before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, the agency has charged and arrested the accused, Hakam Khan, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Notably, the attack took place on 9th June 2024, when unidentified terrorists had opened indiscriminate firing at the bus when it reached Kanda near Jhandi Morh.

 

Eight pilgrims as well as the bus driver were killed and 41 pilgrims were seriously injured in the attack, aimed at unleashing terror among the general public and those visiting the state of Jammu & Kashmir for pilgrimage. The firing had caused the bus driver to lose control after he was hit on the head with a bullet. The bus then rolled into a deep gorge, leading to the tragic deaths and injuries.

NIA, which was directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to take over the investigation, had arrested Hakam after detailed investigations and examination of evidence, officials said.

Hakam had confessed to being part of the conspiracy behind the attack, which was executed by three terrorists with his active logistic support, NIA investigations revealed. Besides providing them with food and stay arrangements, he had helped the terrorists in identifying the attack spot, NIA further found.

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

