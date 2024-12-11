Business Standard
Home / India News / 45 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur, says CM N Biren Singh

45 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur, says CM N Biren Singh

On December 6, Manipur Police apprehended four individuals involved in poppy cultivation spanning approximately 30 acres in the Ukhrul District

N Biren Singh

On December 10, Manipur Police destroyed 14 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district. | File Photo

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Wednesday said that his government destroyed 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Mapithel hill range in Kamjong district.

Two individuals, Letkhohao Haokip and Hegou Khongsai were arrested for their involvement in the cultivation, CM Singh said.

"War on Drugs Intensifies; 45 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed Commendable work by Ukhrul police, the forest department, BSF, and the district administration in destroying 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Mapithel hill range, Phungyar. The combined team also arrested two individuals, Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30), from the spot for their involvement in the cultivation," Manipur CM said on X.

 

On December 10, Manipur Police destroyed 14 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district.

"I appreciate the combined team of Kangpokpi district police and 90 CRPF personnel, led by Additional SP (L/O) under the supervision of SP Kangpokpi, for destroying 14 acres of illegal poppy plantations near Thonglang Akutpa and registering an FIR for further investigation. I also thank the CRPF for their exceptional contributions. These actions reaffirm the State and the Union government's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug threats and advancing the War on Drug campaign," CM Biren Singh said on X.

On December 6, Manipur Police apprehended four individuals involved in poppy cultivation spanning approximately 30 acres in the Ukhrul District.

"Kudos to the Manipur Police for their unwavering dedication to the "War on Drugs" campaign. On the night of December 6th, Manipur Police achieved a significant milestone in the fight against drugs menace by apprehending four individuals involved in poppy cultivation spanning approximately 30 acres in the Khamason range, Ukhrul District," CM Singh said.

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn MPs submit notice to bring no-confidence motion against Dhankhar

Delhi weather, fog

Weather update: Delhi records coldest morning, temp drops below normal

Naxal, Army

Naxalites kill BJP worker in Chhattisgarh; 5th civilian murder in one week

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

LIVE news: No possibility of tie-up with Congress for Delhi polls, says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Atul Subhash

Bengaluru techie dies by suicide over domestic dispute: All that happened

On December 5, Manipur Police destroyed 8.6 acres of poppy fields along the border of the Makuilongdi jungle, Senapati district.

"I appreciate the combined team of Forest Department, Police, and District Administration of Senapati for successfully destroying 8.6 acres of poppy fields along the border of the Makuilongdi jungle, Senapati District, today. The poppy plants, which were found to be in the initial stage of flowering, have been destroyed and a case has been registered at Senapati Police Station for further investigation," CM Biren Singh said on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manipur Violence

Net shutdown, violence, curfew affecting students in Manipur: Academics

charred vehicle, burnt car, protest, manipur protest, protests against killing of two Meitei youths, Kuki Zo militants

Attack on MLAs' residences: 2 more arrested in Manipur for vandalism, arson

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

We support peaceful protest, but not 'gangs' burning houses: Manipur CM

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

NPP asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Centre sanctions Rs 104.66 cr for healthcare facilities in Manipur's hills

Topics : Biren Singh Manipur CRPF drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon