Home / India News / At least 13 dead, 11 injured in trailer-truck collision in Raipur

At least 13 dead, 11 injured in trailer-truck collision in Raipur

Four children and nine women died in the road accident that happened late Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district

Police registered a case and the matter is being investigated, the collector said. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Thirteen people, all women and children, died and 11 were injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a truck in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, police said. 

 

Four children and nine women died in the road accident that happened late Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

Police officials said a family from Chataud village had gone to Bansari village to attend a family function. While returning, the truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Saragaon under the Kharora police station area. 

 

After getting information about the accident, a police team was sent to the spot and the injured were taken to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur.

Raipur district collector Gaurav Singh said district administration officials also reached the spot. Thirteen people died and 11 people were injured in the accident, he said.

Police registered a case and the matter is being investigated, the collector said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

