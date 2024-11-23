Business Standard
Home / India News / Attack on MLAs' residences: 2 more arrested in Manipur for vandalism, arson

Attack on MLAs' residences: 2 more arrested in Manipur for vandalism, arson

With these arrests, the number of people apprehended for arson at the residences of MLAs reached 34, a senior officer said

charred vehicle, burnt car, protest, manipur protest, protests against killing of two Meitei youths, Kuki Zo militants

Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two more persons were arrested in Manipur for allegedly being involved in vandalism and arson at residences of legislators in Imphal Valley on November 16, police said on Saturday.

With these arrests, the number of people apprehended for arson at the residences of MLAs reached 34, a senior officer said.

Police also said that they are examining inputs and looking for additional suspects in various localities of Imphal Valley for arson incidents on November 16.

An investigation into the incidents of vandalism and arson at the residences of legislators is underway, the officer said.

The violence escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.

 

Bodies of those six were later found.

More From This Section

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

LIVE news: Priyanka Gandhi leads in debut poll contest in Wayanad

Housing, China's housing

Avg construction cost for housing projects up 39% in 4 years: Colliers

TMC supporters

TMC takes early lead in Bengal bypolls, looks set for clean sweep

Maharashtra Assembly

Maharashtra election results: Will hung assembly shake up state politics?

Delhi air pollution, AQI, air pollution, smog

Delhi AQI: Air quality returns to 'severe' as smog blankets the city

Mobs set fire to the residences of three BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley where an indefinite curfew has been clamped.

At least 258 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manipur story gets bigger as Conrad Sangma withdraws support to state govt

Best of BS Opinion: Manipur story gets bigger, capturing zeitgeist in word

Manipur violence

Manipur violence claimed 258 lives since May last year: Security Advisor

PremiumManipur story gets bigger as Conrad Sangma withdraws support to state govt

Manipur story gets bigger as Conrad Sangma withdraws support to state govt

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

We support peaceful protest, but not 'gangs' burning houses: Manipur CM

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong hits back at Nadda's letter to Kharge on Manipur, calls it '4d'

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt MLAs Biren Singh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon