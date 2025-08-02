Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rail unions flag fake breaks: What is driver fatigue and why rest matters

Unions say rail zones are manipulating CMS data to conceal overutilisation of loco pilots amid staff crunch

According to Indian Railways norms, a loco pilot cannot be asked to work more than 9 hours at a stretch and no more than 11 hours in total from sign-on to sign-off (Photo: Shutterstock)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Train drivers across India are being pushed beyond legally permissible working hours, allegedly through manipulated digital records, raising fresh concerns over railway safety and driver fatigue. The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) has alleged that several railway zones are circumventing safety regulations by inserting fake duty breaks into the Crew Management System (CMS) — a central digital portal that records loco pilot working hours, according to a report by news agency PTI.

What is driver fatigue?

Driver fatigue is a state of physical and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged periods of work without adequate rest, especially in high-focus roles like train operation. It impairs alertness, slows reaction time, and increases the risk of human error, making it a major safety concern in transportation sectors. In railways, fatigued loco pilots may struggle with signal recognition, braking precision, or emergency response—potentially endangering both passengers and infrastructure. 
 

What the rules say?

According to Indian Railways norms, a loco pilot cannot be asked to work more than 9 hours at a stretch and no more than 11 hours in total from sign-on to sign-off. However, the union claims many pilots are made to work 12 to 16 hours, with backend CMS entries falsely showing breaks to create the illusion of compliance.

Numbers tell the story

According to data compiled by AILRSA, the Dhanbad division alone saw 2,719 cases of illegal trip breaks in May–June 2025. Other divisions also showed alarming figures:

  • Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar: 1,883 cases
  • Danapur: 785
  • Samastipur: 304
  • Sonpur: 83
In the South Central Railway zone, a review conducted in April 2025 found that in 545 cases in the Secunderabad division alone, goods train pilots worked nearly 14 hours continuously, with incorrect entries in CMS to avoid detection.

Stricter norms for pilots, lenient practices for loco pilots

The aviation sector, governed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), maintains far more rigorous guidelines for pilot fatigue management. Earlier this year, the DGCA pulled up Air India for allegedly assigning back-to-back long-haul flights to pilots without adequate rest, a violation of flight duty norms that include rest periods of up to 36 hours.
 
In contrast, loco pilots in Indian Railways, who handle trains weighing thousands of tonnes at high speeds, face not only longer duty hours, but also irregular rest periods. AILRSA argues that their jobs demand similar alertness and mental stamina, especially in sectors dealing with dense passenger and freight traffic. 
Fatigue Rules Comparison 
Sector Max Duty Time Mandatory Rest Period
Railways 9 hours (stretch) / 11 hours (total) 16 hours between duties (ideal, often not followed)
Aviation (India, DGCA) 8-9 hours (flight duty) 12–36 hours depending on flight duration and time zone change
 

ECR division responds

Following complaints by AILRSA, the Dhanbad division under East Central Railway (ECR) issued a circular on July 15, 2025, warning of strict disciplinary action against lobby staff inserting false breaks. "No break should be inserted between sign-on and sign-off in CMS. If found, strict disciplinary action will be taken," the notice said.
 
However, ECR has not yet issued an official response to the broader allegations made by the union.

Need for reform and recruitment

The railway ministry has claimed ongoing efforts to improve working conditions, including the recruitment of additional loco pilots and infrastructure upgrades like urinal facilities in over 900 locomotives and air-conditioning in over 7,000. It also cited the upgrade of all 558 running rooms nationwide.
 
However, unions insist these steps are not enough. "The reality is a 15–20 per cent shortage of staff, and management is bypassing safety norms to maintain schedules," Ashok Kumar Raut, AILRSA general secretary, said. "This is not just a labour issue. It’s a public safety crisis."

Topics : Indian Railways Railways Pilots Indian pilots Aviation sector BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

