Avalanche warning issued for 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday issued an avalanche warning for 10 districts which have witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall over the past 48 hours.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.
"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.
"Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said.
They said avalanches with low danger level are likely to occur in areas 2,000 metres above sea level in Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch and Ramban.
People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid avalanche-prone areas, the officials said.
Two labourers from Kishtwar died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district's Sonmarg.
The higher reaches of Kashmir have been receiving moderate to heavy snowfall for the past 48 hours. Snowfall started in the plains of the Valley on Friday morning.
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 18:09 IST
