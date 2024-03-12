Ayodhya Ram Temple: Live Aarti to telecast every day on Doordarshan

Ramlala's devotees can now watch the live telecast of aarti directly from Ayodhya every day. The aarti will be telecasted daily from Ram Temple in Ayodhya at 6.30 am.

The Ram Mandir was opened to the public on January 23 after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony that was held on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The construction of the Ram Temple complex will be completed by December this year as per Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

A member of the trust, Anil Mishra, told PTI news agency that over 3,500 additional workers will be deployed soon to speed up the construction of the remaining two floors of the three-storey temple building.

He also mentioned that there would be five peaks in the temple as three of them had been prepared before the consecration ceremony. The main peak of the temple is around 161 feet high with a layer of gold on it.

Six gods and goddesses will be built along the parkota at Ram Temple's complex.

Apart from the Ram Temple construction, the road from Tedhi Bazaar at the western end of the Ram Janmabhoomi to a post office through Ashrafi Bhawan and Vibhishan Kund is being widened by 15 metres, says Nitish Kumar, Ayodhya's District Magistrate.

The Ram temple is closed in the afternoon every day to give 'rest to the deity'.

The darshan time has been increased from 6 am to 10 pm by the temple trust.

The deity has been woken up at 4 am for morning rituals, since January 23. Usually, it takes around 2 hours before devotees are allowed 'darshan'.

Since the conservation ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol on January 22, 2024, around 75 lakh devotees have visited the temple. Around two lakh devotees are visiting the Ram Temple during weekends, an official said.

