JUST IN
AYUSH has potential to make India a hub of health tourism: CM Adityanath
China increasing troops near LAC, India keeping a close vigil: Army Chief
'Women in Army have performed exceedingly well', says General Manoj Pande
Bomb call grounds SpiceJet Delhi-Pune flight; all passengers safe: Police
Delhi drag case: MHA asks Police to suspend those on duty in PCRs, pickets
PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on Sunday
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC reserves order on plea challenging compensation
Aviation regulator seeks report from SpiceJet on Delhi airport incident
Demolition of Joshimath's 2 'unsafe' hotels underway, evacuation continues
CBI raids Pratibha Industries officials in Rs 4,957-crore loan fraud case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
China increasing troops near LAC, India keeping a close vigil: Army Chief
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

AYUSH has potential to make India a hub of health tourism: CM Adityanath

The Chief Minister said that a capable and strong nation will be built only with a healthy body and a clean mind

Topics
AYUSH | Yogi Adityanath | Ayush Ministry

ANI  General News 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Emphasising the importance of centuries-old traditional medicine systems, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that AYUSH possesses the potential to make India a hub of health tourism.

During his two-day Varanasi tour, the CM inaugurated the Aghoreshwar Bhagwan Ram Yoga and Naturopathy Research Centre. In his address, the Chief Minister said that the entire world is adopting our ancient system of medicine.

"The double engine government is working dedicatedly to promote the AYUSH system of medicine and the religious institutes should also contribute towards the same," he said.

The Chief Minister said that a capable and strong nation will be built only with a healthy body and a clean mind.

For this, India's ancient and natural medicine method is the most effective.

"Earlier people used to go to the developed countries of the world for treatment, however, today the entire world is looking towards improving health through ancient Indian knowledge and tradition," CM Yogi said.

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, Yogi said that the birth of Swami Vivekananda, who informed the world about India's eternal Hindu religion, Vedas and philosophy, is being celebrated as National Youth Day.

He said that the Aghor tradition in India's Shaivite tradition is such a form of spiritual practice that, if seen from a spiritual point of view, connects with the divine while living in the world, and from a practical point of view, with social justice by uniting the society in one thread.

"Aghor tradition has contributed to building an egalitarian society by removing all kinds of discrimination in the society," CM emphasised.

The Chief Minister said that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the Ministry of AYUSH by combining scattered AYUSH systems.

Yogi said that during the Covid-19 period, the entire world not only adopted but also accepted the tradition of Indian Sages -- Yoga and natural medicine (AYUSH).

The Chief Minister visited the Aghoreshwar Bhagwan Ram Yoga and Naturopathy Research Center. The Chief Minister thanked the office bearers of the Sarveshwari Group for setting up this center on the banks of the Ganga.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AYUSH

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 23:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.