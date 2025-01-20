Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Badlapur sexual assault case: 5 cops found responsible for custodial death

Badlapur sexual assault case: 5 cops found responsible for custodial death

Akshay Shinde (24) was arrested in August 2024 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur and was killed in an alleged police shootout

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Bench said the magistrate had concluded that five police personnel present in the van were responsible for the accused's death | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A magistrate's inquiry has held five policemen responsible for the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case.

The magistrate on Monday tendered its inquiry report to the Bombay High Court, which was hearing a plea filed by Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, claiming his son was killed by the police in a fake encounter.

Akshay Shinde (24) was arrested in August 2024 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur. He was an attendant at the school.

In September, Shinde was killed in an alleged police shootout while being taken from the Taloja prison for questioning.

 

The police claimed he snatched the gun of one of the police personnel in the police van, opened fire, and was killed in retaliatory firing.

Also Read

As Mumbai Marathon turns 20, a plethora of brands dash to the finish line

As Mumbai Marathon turns 20, a plethora of brands dash to the finish line

World Economic Forum, Davos

Maharashtra to UP, states draw battle lines to woo investors in Davos

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar may have taken up Beed guardian ministership, says Jayant Patil

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

National Startup Day: Fadnavis inks MoU with SIDBI to create 100 cr fund

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra targets MOUs worth Rs 7 trn at WEF, CM to lead delegation

Under the law, a magistrate inquiry is initiated in cases where an accused dies in police custody.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale perused the report.

The bench said the magistrate had concluded that five police personnel present in the van were responsible for the accused's death.

The bench noted that as per law, an first information report (FIR) shall now be registered against the five policemen, and an investigation shall be carried out.

The court asked public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar to inform the bench in two weeks on which probe agency would investigate the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE: SC stays proceedings in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Shah

'Investigation by CBI is totally worthless', says doctor at RG Kar Hospital

'Investigation by CBI is totally worthless', says doctor at RG Kar Hospital

liquor beer

Heineken's United Breweries decides to resume beer supply to Telangana

Naresh Balyan

HC issues notice on bail plea of AAP's Naresh Balyan, hearing on Jan 23

Saif Ali Khan

Saif stabbing case: Accused slept soundly, changed clothes after attack

Topics : Maharashtra Indian Judiciary custodial deaths Custodial death Crime in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon