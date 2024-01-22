Bank Holiday Today: Half-day off in many banks due to consecration ceremony

The Ministry of Finance issued an order on January 18 and asked Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and regional banks to observe a half-day off today, January 22, 2024, which is the day of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

If you are planning to visit the bank today, do check whether your bank falls on the ‘off list’. However, digital banking services will continue to work, such as mobile banking, UPI and internet banking.

Bank half day on 22 January 2024

The Finance Ministry notification asked public sector banks and regional rural banks to observe a half-day on January 22, allowing employees to participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.





As per the finance ministry notification, “This is to inform that DoPT’s order in respect of Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments shall also apply to all Public Sector Banks/ Public Sector Insurance Companies/ Public Sector Financial Institutions and Regional Rural Banks to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ celebrations.”

Bank Holiday on January 22

As per the RBI holiday calendar, several banks in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Panaji will remain shut on Monday, January 22, due to the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram.

Private bank branches will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh today, January 22, 2024.





Major private banks such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank will remain shut in Uttar Pradesh. HDFC will observe full-day closure in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Bank Holiday in January

Banks in Imphal will remain shut due to Imoinu Iratpa on January 22.

Banks in Manipur will also remain shut on January 23, 2024, due to singing and dancing.

Many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, will mark the birth anniversary of Imam Hazrat Ali on January 25, 2024. Hence, banks will remain shut on this day.

Next week's bank holidays 2024

Banks in India will also remain shut in the subsequent days, i.e., Republic Day (January 26), Fourth Saturday (January 27), and Sunday (January 28).