Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Waqf Amendment Act: How Article 26 emerged as a key legal flashpoint in SC

Waqf Amendment Act: How Article 26 emerged as a key legal flashpoint in SC

Article 26 of the Constitution took centre stage as the Supreme Court began hearing petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, with Kapil Sibal leading arguments in court

Supreme Court, SC

Article 26 of the Indian Constitution guarantees every religious denomination, or a section of it, the right to manage its own religious affairs. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday witnessed extensive debate surrounding Article 26 of the Constitution, as it heard a series of petitions challenging the recent Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. 
Appearing on behalf of Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind, senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal invoked Article 26 to argue that the amended provisions of the Waqf Act infringe upon constitutionally protected religious rights. 
“Let me broadly address what the challenge is about. Through a parliamentary legislation what is sought to be done is to intervene in an essential and integral part of a faith. I refer to Article 26. Many provisions of the Act violate Article 26,” Sibal said before the Bench, as quoted by Bar and Bench. 
 
While reading out sections of the Waqf Act under challenge, Sibal said, “Who is the state to tell us how inheritance will be in my religion?” 
Responding to the argument, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna observed that Parliament has enacted similar laws for other communities, and emphasised that Article 26 is secular in character and applies equally across faiths. “But in Hindus it does happen. So, Parliament has enacted a law for Muslims. Maybe, not like the Hindus. Article 26 will not bar the enactment of law in this case. Article 26 is universal and it is secular in the fashion that it applies to all,” the CJI noted. 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Waqf Act hearing highlights: No interim order as of now, hearing to continue tomorrow

Supreme Court, SC

SC flags issue with undoing 'waqf by user'; says old mosques lack deeds

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Don't allow Waqf Act, keep check on your home minister: Mamata to PM Modi

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

7 held for clashing with police during anti-Waqf Act protest in Assam

Supreme Court, SC

Waqf Amendment Act in SC today: 73 petitions filed, 7 states defend law

To this, Sibal countered that, in Islam, inheritance rights take effect only upon an individual’s death. He criticised the new provisions that allow members of other faiths to participate in the Waqf Board, arguing that this move infringes upon the community’s fundamental rights. 
  “Now, the Waqf council and boards. Only Muslims had been part of such boards. Now, even Hindus can be a part. This is a direct usurpation of fundamental rights by parliamentary enactment,” he said. 
Justice KV Vishwanathan, part of the Bench along with CJI Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, said Article 26 should not be conflated with core religious practices.   The apex court will continue hearing petitions starting 2 pm tomorrow (April 17). 

What is Article 26?

Article 26 of the Indian Constitution guarantees every religious denomination, or a section of it, the right to manage its own religious affairs, subject to public order, morality, and health. 
This fundamental right includes the authority to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes, manage their internal affairs, own and acquire movable and immovable property, and administer such property according to law. 

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Gas storage, Europe, natural gas

Govt cuts cheaper APM gas supply to CNG retailers IGL, MGL, Adani Total Gas

Supreme Court, SC

SC slams TS govt for tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli, halts deforestation

Nishant Pitti

Mahadev app case: ED searches premises of EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge blessed with baby boy

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge blessed with baby boy; share pics and name

Topics : Waqf Board Supreme Court Chief Justice of India Kapil Sibal All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Muslim Personal Law Board Explained

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon