Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Murshidabad riots pre-planned; BJP, central agencies involved: Mamata

Murshidabad riots pre-planned; BJP, central agencies involved: Mamata

Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to implement the atrocious Waqf Amendment Act and requested him to keep the Union Home Ministry, headed by Amit Shah, under control

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad as "pre-planned". (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad as "pre-planned" and accused a section of the BSF, central agencies, and the BJP of fanning tension by allegedly facilitating cross-border influx from Bangladesh.

Speaking at a meeting with Imams, Banerjee alleged that despite the volatile situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the central government allowed illegal entry from across the border, and claimed that the BSF and certain agencies played a role in triggering unrest in Bengal.

Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to implement the "atrocious" Waqf Amendment Act and requested him to keep the Union Home Ministry, headed by Amit Shah, under control.

 

"I would request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah, he is doing harm to the nation to serve his own political agenda," she said.

"I came across news claiming the role of elements from across the border in Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The state government does not guard the international border. The Central government must take responsibility," Banerjee said.

Also Read

Kiren Rijiju, Mamata Banerjee

Kiren Rijiju blames Mamata Banerjee's Waqf Act defiance for Bengal violence

Murshidabad violence, Kolkata police, BSF

Situation peaceful, under control in violence-hit Murshidabad, say police

Kunal Ghosh

TMC's Kunal Ghosh alleges Murshidabad violence linked to some conspiracy

Mamata Banerjee

'Waqf won't be implemented in Bengal': Mamata amid clashes in Murshidabad

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal: Mamata

The CM announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of three people killed during the violence and directed the state chief secretary to initiate a probe into the role of the BSF, alleging that the force opened fire which led to the death of one of them.

"I will find out whom the BSF had financed in the bordering areas by giving money to youths to pelt throw during the violence," she said.

Alleging that outsiders linked to the BJP entered the state and incited violence, Banerjee said, "Why did they allow BJP thugs from outside to come and create chaos before fleeing? Accountability must be fixed. They want to polarise and divide Hindus and Muslims. They want their Jumla government. Don't divide the country; unite all instead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

National Herald case: What ED chargesheet says on Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh accuses Yogi-led UP govt of large-scale mining in Chambal ravines

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ladki Bahin scheme to continue, no question of scrapping it: Ajit Pawar

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Cong to hold protest as ED charges Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

Robert Vadra

ED questions Robert Vadra in land deal case, summons him again on April 16

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal BJP TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Board Result 2025DC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon