Bengaluru experiences its second 'zero shadow day' this year on August 18

Bengaluru on Friday experienced the phenomenon of "zero shadow days" for the second time this year.

The phenomenon lasted for approximately two minutes.

"Zero shadow days" have occurred twice in Bengaluru this year — on April 25 and August 18.

What is a zero shadow day?

Zero shadow day occurs when the sun aligns directly overhead, causing shadows to virtually disappear.

At 12:24 pm, the sun was directly above Bengaluru, leading to an intriguing phenomenon where shadows almost seemed to vanish.

Zero shadow day: A unique astronomical occurrence

"Zero shadow day" is a unique astronomical occurrence that happens twice a year for locations situated between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, within the latitude range of 23.5 to -23.5 degrees.

It happens due to Earth's axial tilt of about 23.5 degrees. This tilt contributes to the sun's shadow effects, which are observable only twice a year in Bengaluru. Other cities situated on the same latitude, such as Chennai and Mangaluru, also experience 'zero shadow days' on this date, albeit at slightly different times.

The Astronomical Society of India states that the sun is never perfectly positioned directly overhead. Instead, it maintains a slight deviation in its position in the sky, either towards the north or south.

On August 3, Hyderabad witnessed a 'zero shadow day' at 12:23 pm, when the sun was directly overhead and shadows of all the vertical objects disappeared.

Hyderabad also witnessed a "zero shadow day" on May 9 this year.