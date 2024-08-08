Bias, maternity leave setbacks stall women's growth at workplace: Report

Women continue to face numerous challenges in the workplace, resulting in missed opportunities that are often beyond their control, reported The Economic Times, citing a study by global professional services firm Aon plc.

The study, titled 2024 Voice of Women Study India, surveyed over 24,000 professional women across 560 companies.

Despite a strong desire to succeed, many women encounter significant barriers that impede their career growth. The findings revealed that a staggering 73 per cent of women participants are highly ambitious, with 90 per cent expressing a willingness to put in extra effort to achieve success.

However, these aspirations are often challenged by workplace biases, mental exhaustion, and post-maternity challenges, leading to an increasing number of women exiting the workforce, the report noted.

Bias & harassment against women at workplace

The study highlighted that despite their determination to advance their careers, many women still face significant biases and discrimination in the workplace.

Approximately 42 per cent of respondents reported encountering bias or potential bias, while 37 per cent experienced insensitive behaviour. More alarmingly, 6 per cent of the women (around 1,400 individuals) reported being sexually harassed at work at least once, with less than half choosing to officially report these incidents to their employers, the study said.

These findings underscore the urgent need for organisations to implement more robust measures to ensure a safer and more inclusive work environment for women.

Impact of motherhood on career progression

The Aon study also sheds light on a phenomenon akin to the "motherhood penalty," as documented by Nobel Prize-winning economist Claudia Goldin in her extensive labour market research. According to the study, 75 per cent of women experienced a career setback for one-to-two years after returning from maternity leave. Additionally, 40 per cent reported that taking maternity leave negatively impacted their pay, and many found their roles altered to positions that were not of their choosing upon their return.

This discrimination extends to leadership roles as well, with 34 per cent of senior women reporting experiences of bias. In comparison, 17 per cent of women in entry-level positions faced similar challenges. The study further revealed that over one-fifth of women who encountered such biases considered leaving their organisations within a year.

However, there is a glimmer of hope according to the report. The presence of women leaders within organisations positively influences other female employees. About 53 per cent of respondents who had witnessed women in leadership roles felt more confident about their career prospects.

A similar percentage noted that this visibility contributed to reducing biases in key processes like promotions, performance reviews, and compensation practices, ultimately fostering a more equitable workplace culture.