Nag Panchami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, importance and more

The Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, also known as Nagula Panchami, is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of Shravan, which typically falls in July or August. The sacred serpents of Hindu mythology, who are believed to possess divine powers, are worshipped during this ancient festival. Devotees perform Nag Puja on this auspicious day, offering sacred objects to the serpents in hopes of receiving their protection and blessings. This celebration features the significance of snakes in Hindu mythology and their part in keeping up with nature's balance. By respecting the snakes, devotees express thankfulness for their ecological contributions and strive to achieve peace with the natural world.

Nag Panchami 2024: Date and Time

Nag Panchami will be observed on August 9, 2024, this year. On August 10, 2024, the Tithi will begin at 12:36 a.m. and end at 03:13 a.m. The ideal time for performing Panchami Puja is from 05:47 am on August 9, 2024, for 2 hours and 40 minutes.

In order to take advantage of this most spiritual benefit, devotees are urged to carry out their rituals during this auspicious period.

In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated on a different day, Nag Pancham, which will take place on August 24, 2024, on a Saturday. The rituals and traditions stay similar.

Importance of Nag Panchami

During Nag Panchami, the practice of serpent worship is rooted in mythology and ancient practices. Snakes are viewed as strong and divine animals in Hinduism, quietly connected with different gods like Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. They are thought to be able to protect against evil and bring good fortune.

Additionally, Nag Panchami is celebrated as a day to honor and respect nature and its creatures. It is an indication of the interconnectedness of every living being and the significance of coexisting harmoniously.

Twelve serpent gods are venerated on this auspicious day, which include Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka, and Pingala. Every one of these gods holds a critical spot in Hindu mythology and is respected for their special attributes and stories.

Nag Panchami: Rituals and Traditions

Nag Panchami is devoted to the worship of Nagas or serpent gods. The day is celebrated by different rituals to respect these gods, believed to bring protection and prosperity to devotees. Offering milk, sweets, and flowers to snake idols or images, which are typically made of silver, stone, or wood, is one of the primary practices.

In numerous districts, live cobras are likewise prayed and offered milk. During the puja, devotees also recite particular mantras. The Nag Panchami Puja Mantra holds unique importance as it seeks blessings and protection from the snake gods. The rituals that are carried out on this day are incomplete without the mantra and its meaning.