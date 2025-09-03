Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar Bandh on Sept 4: BJP Mahila Morcha to lead statewide protest

Bihar Bandh on Sept 4: BJP Mahila Morcha to lead statewide protest

BJP leaders have been attacking the Congress after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi from a dais raised during a rally in Darbhanga

Emergency services such as ambulances, hospitals and other essential facilities will continue to operate (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has announced a bandh in Bihar on September 4 to protest against alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state. The BJP Mahila Morcha will lead the demonstration.

Bihar bandh: Timings

 
BJP Bihar state president Dilip Jaiswal said the bandh will be observed for five hours, from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Bihar bandh: What's open/closed?

 
To minimise public inconvenience, emergency services such as ambulances, hospitals and other essential facilities will continue to operate. “Essential services, including emergency facilities and rail operations, will remain unaffected during the shutdown,” ANI reported.
 

Protest triggered by viral Darbhanga video

 
A video of the incident allegedly shows an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi from a raised dais, as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and  Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav departed for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on August 27. BJP leaders have criticised the Congress over the incident.

PM Modi condemns abuse as affront to women

 
On Tuesday, PM Modi criticised the RJD and Congress over the chants aimed at him and his late mother at the Bihar rally. Describing the abuses as an affront to women nationwide, he said it was "unimaginable" that his deceased mother would be insulted from a political stage.

“Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar,” Modi said while addressing a public programme.

NDA leaders slam abusive language

 
Janata Dal (United) leader Umesh Kushwaha criticised the use of abusive words against PM Modi and his mother, calling it both morally and politically wrong. He added that the language was highly inappropriate and, so far, the Mahagathbandhan leaders had not apologised, which he said reflected their arrogance.
 
BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal stated that NDA leaders strongly condemned the abusive language used against the prime minister and his mother from the stage of the RJD and the Congress in Darbhanga. This was not just an insult to Modi's mother but to all mothers, he added.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

