Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja, CM residence and meets DyCM Shinde in Mumbai

Shah arrived in the city on Friday night. On Saturday morning, he met Shinde at the state government's Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah also held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state BJP leaders (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Mumbai to attend the ongoing Ganesh festivities, visited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence and later took 'darshan' of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati with his family members.

Shah also held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state BJP leaders.

Shah arrived in the city on Friday night. On Saturday morning, he met Shinde at the state government's Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai, where he also interacted with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Atul Limaye, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and newly appointed Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam. Shah later visited 'Varsha', the official residence of CM Fadnavis, party sources said. After that the Union minister visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh mandal with his family members as part of his annual tradition. CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde also accompanied them. Shah is also scheduled to pay a visit to the Ganesh pandals in Bandra West and Andheri East.

 

After Shah arrived in the city, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde met him at the Sahyadri Guest House last night and they discussed the upcoming vice-presidential election, Bihar assembly polls and the party's organisational matters, party sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Maharashtra BJP

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

