Home / Politics / PM Modi says he is 'deeply hurt' by abuses hurled at his late mother

PM Modi says he is 'deeply hurt' by abuses hurled at his late mother

Calling the remarks during Congress' Bihar yatra an insult to women and "Mother India," Modi said he may forgive RJD and Congress, but the people of Bihar never will

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi further accused RJD of trying to take revenge on women, claiming that it was women’s support that led to the party’s ouster from power. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed that he was deeply hurt by abusive remarks made against his late mother during Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Modi said that for those who do not hesitate to insult “Mother India,” insulting his mother may not seem like a big issue, news agency PTI reported.
 
This was the PM’s first reaction since derogatory comments about his deceased mother surfaced during the yatra in Bihar’s Darbhanga recently. Modi stated that while he personally may choose to forgive the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party, the people of Bihar would never pardon such behaviour.
 

'Insult to my mother is an insult to Bihar’s women'  

The PM said that those who abuse women mistake them for being weak, adding that the insults directed at his mother were an insult to the daughters and sisters of Bihar.
 
Emphasising that individuals responsible for such acts deserve to be punished, Modi questioned why his mother, who had no connection to politics, was dragged into the controversy, asking what her fault was and why she was abused. 

The remarks came as Modi addressed an event in New Delhi, where he virtually inaugurated a new cooperative initiative aimed at empowering women associated with self-help groups in Bihar.

RJD seeking revenge against women: PM

Modi further accused RJD of trying to take revenge on women, claiming that it was women’s support that led to the party’s ouster from power.
 
He stressed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has consistently worked to empower women in the state.

Viral video triggers row

Last week, videos from a rally in Darbhanga went viral, allegedly showing abuses being hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned the incident, directly blaming Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Following the uproar, a BJP delegation filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station regarding the episode, PTI reported.

Topics : Narendra Modi Bihar Elections 2025 BJP Congress Bihar BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

