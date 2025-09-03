Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC raps Sukesh Chandrashekar's wife for rushing bail plea in ₹200 cr case

SC raps Sukesh Chandrashekar's wife for rushing bail plea in ₹200 cr case

The lawyer appearing for Paulose submitted that despite being listed everyday in the high court, the matter was not being heard

Supreme Court, SC

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Paulose seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea before the Delhi High Court in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra said the tendency of approaching the apex court for seeking early hearing of cases is not acceptable.

"It is not acceptable. Just because of proximity of the Supreme Court, everyone comes here and then seeks adjournment," the bench observed.

The lawyer appearing for Paulose submitted that despite being listed everyday in the high court, the matter was not being heard.

 

He said the matter is listed Wednesday also for hearing and sought an adjournment. The bench agreed to adjourn the matter.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Governors cannot examine legislative competence of bills: WB tells SC

SC, Supreme Court

'Objectionable' cartoons on PM, RSS: SC grants anticipatory bail to Malviya

Supreme Court, SC

SC to interpret Constitution in Presidential reference, not specific cases

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses PIL against E20 policy, backs ethanol blending programme

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Claims, objections to Bihar draft rolls allowed after Sept 1: EC to SC

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Paulose seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea.

Delhi Police has booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

Several separate investigations against him in the country are currently underway.

Chandrasekhar and Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate, were arrested by Delhi Police in the extortion case.

The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Delhi Police alleged Paulose, Chandrashekar and other accused persons used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money received as proceeds of crime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE news updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 56th meeting of GST Council

Delhi Rains, Rain

Torrential monsoon rains cause floods, landslides across Northern India

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

How monsoon damage is forcing India to plug gaps in tracking infra lossespremium

school, Class, Students

Punjab govt extends closure of schools, colleges till Sept 7 due to floods

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange hospitalised a day after ending fast

Topics : Supreme Court Delhi High Court High Court extortion case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon