close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bihar Cabinet approves proposal to recruit 178,000 school teachers

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers for primary, middle, and upper classes in the state.

Press Trust of India Patna
Opposition unity 'core' for 2024 LS polls as Nitish and Lalu meet Sonia

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers for primary, middle, and upper classes in the state.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the proposal to recruit 85,477 primary teachers, 1,745 middle and 90,804 for upper classes.

Talking to reporters, after the cabinet meeting, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), said, "The cabinet approved the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers for different classes. The recruitment will be done by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The entire recruitment process will be completed very soonpositively by the end of this year".

The cabinet also approved the proposal of the Transport department to ban operations of all commercial vehicles that are more than 15-years-old and diesel-powered buses and autos in Gaya and Muzaffarpur from September 30 (midnight) this year, said Siddharth.

The state government would provide financial support to owners of diesel buses, who operate city bus/auto service in both cities, to switch over to compressed natural gas (CNG) buses/autos under the clean energy scheme.

The Transport department will soon issue a circular so that the owners of city buses/autos could plan the switchover to CNG buses in time and escape penalty.

Also Read

No official communication to colleges yet regarding 4-year hons in UG level

Bihar cabinet approves rules for hiring school teachers, 4% DA hike

Long-term exposure to air pollution ups kidney disease risk: Study

WBSSC to soon terminate 800 illegaly appointed teachers from service

176 schools in UP may face derecognition over complaints of mass copying

Angel tax draft rules likely in 10 days; may clear the air on valuation

Father's name can be removed from a minor's passport, says Delhi HC

After morning resignation, Sharad Pawar agrees to 'rethink' in evening

FASTag's daily collection reaches all time high of Rs 193 cr on April 29

No privilege over documents on convicts' remission in Bano case: Govt to SC

"The department has already issued a similar circular for Patna banning operations of all commercial vehicles, which are more than 15-years-old, and diesel-powered buses and autos from September 30 (midnight) this year. Now, the decision has been taken for Gaya and Muzaffarpur also", he said.

Earlier, the Transport department had announced a complete ban of all commercial vehicles more than 15-years-old, and diesel-powered buses and autos in territorial jurisdictions of Patna municipal corporation (PMC) and town councils (nagar parishads) of Danapur, Phulwari Sharif, and Khagaul from October 1. All transporters/auto owners need to take recourse to clean energy to join the country's as well as state's drive to check carbon emission, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Bihar government Teachers

First Published: May 02 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Angel tax draft rules likely in 10 days; may clear the air on valuation

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Premium

MFs turn net sellers in April, offload equities worth Rs 5,100 crore

mutual funds, MFs
2 min read

Chidambaram cautions people of Karnataka against Uniform Civil Code, NRC

P Chidambaram (Photo: ANI)
2 min read

FASTag's daily collection reaches all time high of Rs 193 cr on April 29

FASTag's daily collection reaches all time high of Rs 193 cr on April 29
1 min read
Premium

Indian banks immune from liquidity crisis in West: Govt officials

Banking, Finance, Banks
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by FY27

exports, imports, trade
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon